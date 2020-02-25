Home LA Showbiz The BEST tweets about Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind

The BEST tweets about Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind

It's pure madness, but we're loving it!

Kendra Becker | Editor
Netflix released a brand new dating show this month called Love Is Blind, and it’s caused a huge reaction on social media.

The general consensus? The show is borderline bonkers, but incredibly entertaining – and we’re all HOOKED.

The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows a group of men and women who hope to find love in a matter of days, without ever seeing their partner.

For ten days in a speed dating format, the men and women date each other in different “pods” where they can talk to each other, but never see each other.

Then whenever they decide, the men (or women!) are able to propose to their chosen partner.

After the proposal, the engaged couples are allowed see each other for the first time, before being whisked off to a couples retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Unbeknownst to the couples, the entire group head to the same retreat, and are able to see all of the other potential partners they could have had (which causes some serious awkward tension…)

Following the couples retreat, the engaged couples move to the same apartment complex in Atlanta to explore living together for the first time.

While preparing for their wedding (which happens in a matter of weeks), the couples meet each others families, as they figure out whether their love can survive the real world.

Then at the altar on the day of their wedding, the engaged couples choose to get married or split up, answering the question, “Is love truly blind?”

The ‘Weddings’ episode premieres on Netflix this Thursday, so if you haven’t watched yet, you better starting bingeing on the series to get caught up.

Until then, keep yourself entertained by reading the best tweets about the series so far on Twitter:

