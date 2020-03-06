Social media influencer linked to summer series of Love Island

The series will return to ITV2 and Virgin Media One this summer

Social media influencer Nikita Rai has been linked to the summer series of Love Island.

According to the Mirror, the 24-year-old was supposed to join the most recent series in South Africa as a Casa Amor bombshell.

However, bosses want Nikita to feature as a main cast member in the next series instead.

A source said: “Nikita was initially lined up for the winter series as a bombshell, however, the producers believe she would be better suited for the summer series as they’ve not yet had anyone like her in the original line up before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIKITA RAI (@nikkirai_) on Nov 24, 2019 at 10:36am PST

“She is extremely excited to be taking part in the show and the producers are certain she will be a perfect fit with the nature of Love Island.”

Nikita has over 91,000 followers on Instagram, and is an ambassador for lingerie brand Boux Avenue and makeup brand Colour Pop.

Love Island bosses changed things up by hosting the first winter edition in South Africa, but the summer series will return to Mallorca this summer.