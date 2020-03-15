The couple kissed for the cameras at the lavish event

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman make loved up red carpet appearance

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have made a stunning red carpet appearance.

The couple made a loved-up appearance at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards 2020.

Posing on the red carpet, the Love Island finalists shared a kiss for photographers at one of their first public events since leaving the Love Island villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siânnise Fudge (@siannisefudge) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:53am PDT



“Was such an honour attending the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards 2020 and also presenting an award to @dinaashersmith for British Army Sportswoman of the year 2020!” Siannise shared via Instagram.

Siannise stunned in an elegant black beaded gown on the evening.

She wore her dark locks slicked back in a classic sleek style, and opted for minimal accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:01am PDT



Meanwhile, boyfriend Luke looked dapper in a plaid suit, as he was on hand to present an award on the night.

“Honoured to present @dinaashersmith with the British Army Sportswoman of the Year 2020 award,” he wrote on social media.

The couple were joined by fellow islander Rebecca Gormley at the event.