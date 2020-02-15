Shaughna Phillips reveals what she regrets about her time in the Love Island villa

Her time in the villa was filled with drama

Shaughna Phillips has revealed that she regrets about her time in the Love Island villa.

The 25-year-old was booted off the show during last night’s episode, after Luke Mabbott chose Demi Jones over her in the most dramatic recoupling yet.

Looking back at her time in the villa, Shaughna has admitted that she wished she had ditched Callum Jones sooner.

She told The Sun: “If I had my time again I’d definitely have ditched Callum sooner than Casa Amor, which would then have left me with some ‘openness’ and then I’d have probably noticed I liked Luke M a lot sooner than I did.”

“I’m definitely going to remain friends with everyone in there. I’m more than happy to carry on talking to him. Obviously depending on how things go with Demi.”

Shaughna also said her mum would have hated Callum, and that she should have known it wasn’t going to work out.

“My family would have liked him to begin with and then he would have definitely worn my mum thin,” she confessed.

“He definitely would have rubbed her up the wrong way. Just by not being very affectionate towards me, not ever really putting me first. Every mum wants that for their daughter.”

Speaking about the moment Callum walked back into the villa with Molly from Casa Amor, she said: “I did genuinely think Callum was going to bring someone back from Casa Amor.”

“I could have coupled up with one of the new boys, just so I wasn’t standing there on my own. But I would have been forcing it and that’s not me at all.”