Russell Brand set to make cameo in popular Australian soap

The comedian is a huge fan of the show

Russell Brand will appear in an upcoming episode of Neighbours.

April Rose Pengilly, who plays Chloe Brennan in the Australian soap, confirmed Russell shot a scene after the comedian posted a photo of himself on set.

Posing for a photo with Russell on set, April wrote: “A hefty ‘thank you’ to @russellbrand for coming and shooting a scene for the show today!”

“I’m a big fan of his work, so was just a lil’ bit excited 😸 @neighbours,” she added.

Tim Robards, who plays Pierce Greyson in Neighbours, also shared a photo of him and Russell alongside the caption: “Cat’s out the bag.”

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985, is shot in Melbourne, Australia.

The programme follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents in Ramsay Street, from their business relationships through to their deep pasts, in a cul-de-sac in the town of Erinsborough in Australia.