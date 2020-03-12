Riverdale halts filming in Vancouver – after crew member is exposed to coronavirus patient

Riverdale halts filming in Vancouver – after crew member is exposed to...

Riverdale has halted filming in Vancouver, after a crew member came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s believed the team member is being evaluated, and everyone who came into contact with the individual will be notified – including any of the show’s stars.

A Warner Bros. representative told TMZ: “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.”

According to recent reports, there are 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, where the CW series is filmed.

Four of these people have already recovered, but a man who had underlying health conditions has died.

The news comes after Tom Hanks confirmed he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia.

The Hollywood actor is the first celebrity to confirm they have contracted the virus.