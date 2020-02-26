Phillip Schofield reveals coronavirus concerns after travelling to Paris

"Do I put myself in self isolation? Do we shut down this place?"

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is concerned about his recent travels to Paris, after the news that the city has recorded it’s first mortality from coronavirus COVID-19.

On today’s This Morning, Holly and Phil discussed the current European outbreak of the virus with journalist Nick Ferrari and actress Nicola Thorp.

“Last week I was in Paris,” he began, according to The Sun.

‘If you can get the flu vaccine, get it, because then you know that you’re not going to have flu and you won’t confuse those symptoms with potential Coronavirus.’ Virologist Stephen Griffin offers his advice. pic.twitter.com/9yE1TM1Eil — This Morning (@thismorning) February 26, 2020

Nicola replied: “The guidelines don’t seem to be particularly clear for everybody.”

“It does seem like we’re constantly talking about coronavirus without talking about the implications of it spreading.”

Virologist Stephen Griffin advised that members of the public get the flu vaccine to avoid getting seasonal flu and potentially mixing up the symptoms of COVID-19 with a generally flu.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared on the show yesterday to advise This Morning viewers about the situation.

Mr Hancock advised that tourists who have recently returned from the impacted areas of Italy should “self-isolate whether or not they have symptoms.”