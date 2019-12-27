New series hosted by Caroline Flack ‘faces being AXED’ over her assault charge

New series hosted by Caroline Flack ‘faces being AXED’ over her assault...

A brand new series hosted by Caroline Flack could be axed over her assault charge.

Back in October, the 40-year-old was announced as the host of Channel 4’s The Surjury, which has already been marred by controversy.

The show, which was due to air in the new year, encourages participants to go under the knife if they are given the go-ahead by a “jury” of 12 people.

If they manage to secure 75 per cent of the jury vote, participants go ahead with their desired surgery, and return a few months later to show off the results.

The show’s concept was previously slammed by Jameela Jamil, and at the time, Caroline stuck her neck out to defend the series.

But now, it looks like the series is at risk of being scrapped over the controversy surrounding Caroline’s recent arrest.

A source has told The Sun: “Caroline’s looming court case and the bad publicity surrounding her has left a dark cloud over the show and Channel 4 do not want to associate themselves with Caroline at this time.”

“It’s a devastating blow for her as it was a huge break into the mainstream. There have been on-going discussions and some people on the production team have admitted they don’t think it’ll ever air.”

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 has also confirmed: “The Surjury is not currently scheduled.”

It’s likely Caroline is deeply concerned about her career as a TV presenter, as she was also forced to step down from hosting Love Island earlier this month.

The star was arrested for assault by beating on December 12, after getting into a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home in Islington, North London.

Caroline appeared in court on Monday, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Officers have also claimed that the pair were both covered in blood when police arrived at her home.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis also appeared in court to support Caroline, and has denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: