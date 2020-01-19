Netflix boss hints that a project could be in the works with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Whether it's a documentary or a series, we'll be tuning in

Netflix boss hints that a project could be in the works with...

Netflix’s chief content officer has confirmed that the streaming service are very interested in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple have just stepped down from their roles as primary members of the royal family, with the blessing of HRH Queen Elizabeth.

The couple are rumoured to spend more time in the USA and Canada in 2020, and Meghan is also rumoured to have signed a deal to work with Disney as a voice over artist.

When asked if there was a possibility that Netflix could secure a deal with the former HRH titled couple, Ted Sarandos confirmed that Netflix are definitely interested.

Speaking at The Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, he said: “Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.”

There was no further comment on what form this project could take.

Netlfix is known for their in-depth documentaries, so perhaps as documentary on the royal couple’s decision to step down could be the direction they choose should a deal be negotiated.

Meghan has previously spoken in a documentary about her struggle to cope in the royal spotlight.

“When I first met my now husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me: ‘I’m sure he’s great. But you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’” she said, in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey on ITV.

“I would say… look any woman, especially when they’re pregnant – you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot.”