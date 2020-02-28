Netflix announce Love Is Blind reunion special

Netflix have announced a reunion special for their hit new dating series, Love Is Blind.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host a group interview with the cast, filmed after the season finale aired on February 27th.

The reunion special will air on Netflix and on YouTube on March 5th, and the cast promise to “spill the tea and come clean on the season’s juiciest moments.”

The series followed a group of men and women hoping to find love in a matter of days, without ever seeing their partner.

For ten days in a speed dating format, the men and women dated each other in different “pods” where they could talk to each other, but never see each other.

Then whenever they decided, the men (or women!) were able to propose to their chosen partner.

After the proposal, the engaged couples were allowed see each other for the first time, before being whisked off to a couples retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Unbeknownst to the couples, the entire group headed to the same retreat, and were able to see all of the other potential partners they could have had (which causes some serious awkward tension…)

Following the couples retreat, the engaged couples moved to the same apartment complex in Atlanta to explore living together for the first time.

While preparing for their wedding (which happens in a matter of weeks), the couples met each others families, as they figured out whether their love could survive the real world.

Then at the altar on the day of their wedding, the engaged couples chose to get married or split up, answering the question, “Is love truly blind?”