Love Island’s Sophie and Connor reignite their romance

Love Island stars Sophie and Connor were both recently booted from the show.

The pair were coupled up in the villa, before Connor was voted off and Sophie opted to stay on alone – with Connor pledging to “wait for her” in the real world.

Sophie was this week voted out of the South African mansion, and the duo reunited on Aftersun.

Now, they appear to have reignited their romance as they hit the town to enjoy a sweet cinema date.

The Love Island couple did a spot of shopping, before attending the cinema and leaving together in a taxi. They were seen holding hands as they walked to their cab.

According to reports, they then went on to meet up with some of Connor’s friends.

On Aftersun, Sophie asked him: “Are you gonna take me on a date?”

“I am,” he answered at the time, before admitting that he didn’t have her phone number.

The date occurred directly after they left their Aftersun interview, after the couple enjoyed some glasses of wine backstage.