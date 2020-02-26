"That's my best friend guys."

Love Island’s Shaughna reveals she has a famous best friend

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has revealed that she is best pals with TV personality and body positivity activist Honey Ross.

The Instagram star is the daughter of English television and radio presenter, actor, and comedian Jonathan Ross.

Honey appeared on Lorraine yesterday morning, where she discussed her commitment to body positivity.

Catching up on the show, Shaughna posted a snap of her television to Instagram.

Showcasing a scene of the show where Honey is visible, she wrote:

“Yasssss queen that’s my best friend guys.”

Honey appeared on the Love Island The Morning After podcast with Shaughna after she left the reality TV show.