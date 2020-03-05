Love Island’s Shaughna and Callum have a TENSE exchange

The former couple are not on the best of terms quite yet

Shaughna and Callum ended things inside the Love Island villa – but Shaughna has not forgiven or forgotten what happened quite yet.

Shaughna and Callum split after Callum returned from Casa Amor with Manchester model Molly.

Appearing on Heat’s Under The Duvet video series, Shaughna appeared to still have an issue with Callum.

When asked if things were smoothed over between her and Callum, Shaughna rolled her eyes and turned her back on him.

“We’re friends aren’t we?” Callum then replied.

“I really like Molly,” Shaughna said, actively avoiding replying to his comment.

However, Callum then tried to say he was “not bitter” about what had gone on between them.

“I’m so glad, I can sleep better at night,” Shaughna then replied sarcastically.