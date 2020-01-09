Love Island’s Ollie Williams set to lose his £15 MILLION pound inheritance if he does THIS on TV

“Dad said he would write me out of the will."

Upcoming Love Island series star Ollie Williams has revealed that he will be written out of his family’s will if he has sex on Love Island.

The wealthy contestant claims that he will lose out on his £15 million pound inheritance if he joins the Do Bits Society.

His family run the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall, and he says he was warned by his father that there would be consequences if he got frisky on TV.

Ollie told The Sun: “Dad said he would write me out of the will. I said to him, ‘OK, brilliant’. Mum was like, ‘Oh my God’.”

“I said to them I wouldn’t do it. I can’t see why that would change.”

“My grandmother will be watching the show and that’s what I have at the back of my mind,” he said.

“She hadn’t previously seen it but she was down for Christmas and my mum insisted on showing her some episodes.”

He also revealed that he will be keeping his wealthy roots under wraps with his fellow contestants.

He explained: “In the past, girls have never known about my money. They’ve never known until I have taken them home. I’m not a snob. And I don’t brag. I’m very humble and understated.”

“The only way you find out is when you come down the drive. They see the estate and go, ‘What the f***’.

“It is the kind of reaction I get and it can be quite fun.”