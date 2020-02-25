Love Island’s Luke M insists he ‘never came close’ to leaving Demi for Shaughna

The 24-year-old was forced to choose between Demi and Shaughna during a recoupling on the show

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott has insisted her never came close to leaving Demi Jones for Shaughna Phillips.

During his time on the show, which came to an end on Sunday, Luke was forced to choose between Demi and Shaughna during a dramatic recoupling.

Before the recoupling, Shaughna had shocked Luke by revealing she had feelings for him.

Although it looked like Luke was considering Shaughna as a potential love interest on the show, he’s since revealed that he never liked her in that way – but he didn’t want to hurt her feelings.

Speaking in his exit interview, Luke said: “I’ve always looked at Shaughna like one of my best mates.”

“She was there for me from day one. As soon as she said she liked me, I was taken aback. She hadn’t given me signals like that, I thought it was jokey.”

“I kind of knew where my head was at, but it was hard saying it to one of your friends,” he admitted.

The news comes after Shaughna said she used to flirt with Luke a lot while they were off camera.

Speaking on The Morning After podcast, she said: “With Luke, obviously there’s things you don’t see on filming, we used to flirt so much when it was just us at lunch and dinner. We used to gravitate towards each other.”

“Obviously a lot of people don’t see that, a lot of things like that. But he’s an angel, he’s like a dog. We don’t deserve him, he’s like a therapy dog for me.”