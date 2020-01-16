Love Island’s Iain Stirling SLAMS Connor’s behaviour towards Sophie

Fans were not happy with how Connor spoke to Sophie

Love Island’s Iain Stirling has slammed Connor Durman’s behaviour towards Sophie Piper.

Last night on the show, the 23-year-old appeared upset when Sophie Piper cheered the news that two new boys would be heading into the villa.

Sophie and Connor coupled up on the first day of the show, and have since been getting to know each other.

Fans expressed concern for Sophie on Twitter, branding Connor’s reaction as “controlling.”

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Radio this morning, Iain branded his behaviour as “toxic masculinity.”

“He gets a bit angry very quickly, doesn’t he? He was talking to Sophie last night through gritted veneers,” he joked.

“I think there’s a little bit of sort-of toxic masculinity going on there a bit, man, it’s not a nice trait, and it’s a trait that a lot of men demonstrate and it’s a thing that a lot of men need to work on.”

Tensions are set to be high in the villa tonight as Connagh takes Sophie on a date leaving Connor worried.

Meanwhile, the other bombshell Finlay takes Siannise out.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.