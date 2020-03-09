Love Island’s Finley and Paige reveal plans to ‘quickly’ start a family

Love Island stars Finn and Paige have opened up about their plans to start a family very soon.

The couple have discussed marriage and having children after meeting in Love Island and winning the show.

Finn told OK! Magazine: “I would like a big traditional church wedding in my local church because that’s where my parents and their parents got married.”

However, Paige expressed that she would like a modern take on a wedding by tying the knot in a tropical location such as The Maldives.

“We’re going to have to come to a compromise. We can’t agree so maybe we’ll have two weddings!”

One thing they are able to agree on is the fact that they want to become parents in the near future.

The couple revealed that they would like to be parents by the age of 25.

Finn revealed: “We’ve already discussed how many we want. I’ve always wanted a big family so I want four or five and Paige wants three.”

Paige said: “We want to start a family quickly and we’ve discussed names. I like Darcey for a girl and Hugo for a boy.”

Finn then added: “I’d like to be a dad before I’m 25. I really want a boy, so if we have five girls, we’re going for six.”