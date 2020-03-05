Love Island’s Callum reveals which couple he thinks will be the first to SPLIT

Love Island’s Callum reveals which couple he thinks will be the first...

Love Island’s Callum has revealed which couple he thinks will be the first to split up.

Speaking to ISAWITFIRST, the Manchester native confessed: “I would say Luke and Demi, but just because of distance.”

Demi, 21, currently lives in Portsmouth, while Luke, 24, lives in the seaside town of Redcar in the northeast.

Although Callum thinks they’re headed for splitsville, Luke M and Demi showed no signs of an early break up last night.

View this post on Instagram Cosy night in 🥰 #lemi #loveisland #itv A post shared by @ lukemabbott on Mar 4, 2020 at 1:20pm PST

Luke posted a photo of himself and the gorgeous redhead on his Instagram on Wednesday night, and the pair looked seriously loved-up.

During their final date on Love Island , Luke and Demi discussed the distance between their hometowns, and promised they would make it work.

Meanwhile, Callum is still going strong with Molly Smith.

The blonde model caught the scaffolder’s eye in Casa Amor, and he decided to re-couple with her over fan favourite, Shaughna Phillips.

Long distance definitely isn’t an issue Callum and Molly, as they both live locally in Manchester.

Let’s hope we don’t have another Love Island breakup anytime soon!