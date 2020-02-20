Love Island’s Amy Hart pays tribute to Caroline Flack on Good Morning Britain

Love Island star Amy Hart paid tribute to Caroline Flack on Good Morning Britain today.

The TV presenter sadly took her own life on February 15, months after she was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, which she denied.

Caroline hosted Love Island since 2015, and was a huge support to the show’s contestants, during and after each series ended.

She was particularly supportive of 2019 Islander Amy Hart, who appeared on GMB this morning to remember the late TV host.

Amy said: “She was a huge part of the biggest thing that’s happened in my life. She was amazing from putting us all at ease on the first day.”

The reality star also revealed how Caroline helped her during her time in the villa, and how she tried to prepare Amy for the outside world.

She said: “When I came back from Casa Amor she was squeezing my hand telling me to shut up because I was baring my soul when I really shouldn’t have been.”

“And then at Aftersun she sat me down at the after party she sat me down and talked me through everything – how to move forward and what the industry’s like.”

Amy then got emotional as she recalled how Caroline reached out to her best friend, who was struggling with the negative comments Amy was receiving on social media.

“She reached out to my best friend too about how to navigate the dark world of social media,” she revealed.

“My friend posted a post about the death threats I was receiving and Caroline followed her and messaged her to say, ‘It’s fine just ignore them and move on.'”

Months before her tragic death, Caroline was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

The incident forced her to step down from hosting ITV2’s Love Island, and she was temporarily replaced by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the 40-year-old denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.