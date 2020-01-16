Love Islander Ollie Williams DENIES trophy hunting in new statement

"I was there as an observer."

Love Island star Ollie Williams has denied trophy hunting in a new statement.

The dating show contestant has explained that he feels “passionately about conservation” and did not partake in hunting activities.

In a statement to the Evening Standard he said: “Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK.”

Retweet if you think Ollie Williams should be removed from the show for his animal hunting background #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N0L5QYs2sb — Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) January 11, 2020

“I would like to make a number of comments on the various claims and accusations.”

“I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme.”

“My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show,” he said, referring to still having feelings for an ex partner.

“I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter,” he said.

“I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part of which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer.”

“The Cornish Sporting Agency was set up in 2017 and has never traded.”

“I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe. These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context.”

He finished his statement by saying that he would not be commenting further on the matter at any stage.

Ollie received huge backlash when images appeared of him online posing with deceased animals, leading to out cry as it was assumed he took part in hunting activities.