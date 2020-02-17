Love Island to air tribute to Caroline Flack tonight

The show was cancelled this weekend

Love Island is due back on our TV screens tonight.

The show was cancelled this weekend, following the death of former presenter Caroline Flack.

The show did not continue as scheduled out of respect for those close to Caroline.

The show is due to return tonight, and will include a tribute to the late TV personality.

An ITV spokesman said in a statement: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection.”

“All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.”

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.”

“Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

It has been reported that Caroline died on February 15th in her London apartment.

Her family have confirmed the death in a statement, and have asked for privacy at this time.