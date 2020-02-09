"I didn't know it would be this deep!"

Love Island: THIS couple are officially girlfriend and boyfriend

On Sunday night’s episode of Love Island, Paige and Finley became an item.

The Love Island couple are now girlfriend and boyfriend, after Finn plucked up the courage to ask Paige out officially.

In preparation, he wrote out his feelings in his phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Turley (@turley_paige) on Feb 6, 2020 at 2:25pm PST

As tonight’s Spotify Fire Party with Sean Paul wound down, the boys encouraged Finley to pull Paige for a chat.

Guiding her down to the firepit, the 21-year-old began by telling Paige how much he liked her.

“I love your eyes,” he detailed, before the pair burst into laughter at the mention of “the L bomb.”

View this post on Instagram Paige and Finley have made things official 😭💓#LoveIsland A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on Feb 9, 2020 at 2:34pm PST

“From the first couple of conversations, I knew we would click,” he said.

“But I didn’t know it would be this deep!”

“Will you be my girlfriend?” she asks, before Paige accepts.

While Finn and Paige attempted to seal their new relationship with a kiss, the rest of the islanders cheered and clapped, having watched the entire chat happen from the mezzanine.