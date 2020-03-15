Love Island stars pay tribute to Mike Thalassitis on the anniversary of his death

“Still find it difficult to comprehend you’re not with us anymore."

Love Island stars pay tribute to Mike Thalassitis on the anniversary of...

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of reality TV star Mike Thalassitis.

The Love Island star passed away by apparent suicide on March 15th, 2019.

The TV personality turned restauranteur was beloved by his many famous friends, who paid tribute to his death today.

Montana Brown, who has been vocal about how much she misses pal Mike, shared a picture of him to social media today.

Posing in the photo with Mike, who would have been 27 now, she wrote:

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:08am PDT

Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell also posted a picture of them together in Instagram.

“Can’t believe a whole year’s gone by since you left us bro,” he penned.

“Still find it difficult to comprehend you’re not with us anymore.”

“You were too good for this world! Never forgotten Magic Mike.”