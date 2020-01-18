Love Island star Shaughna reveals her incredible transformation after losing four stone

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips lost four stone before signing up for the show this year.

On Friday night’s episode of Love Island, the 25-year-old told her love interest Connagh that she “lost four stone” as they spoke about going to the gym.

Back in November, Shaughna had shared before and after snaps of her weight loss journey since 2016 on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Consistency, not perfection.”

Since the show premiered last week, Shaughna has been tipped as an early favourite as fans have found her the most relatable.

During last night’s show, viewers watched her couple up with scaffolder Callum, who she’s liked from the very beginning.