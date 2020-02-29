"They think we will make more money this way..."

Love Island star claims couples ‘stay together to make more money’

Love Island star Montana Brown has opened up about the pressure Love Island stars feel to remain “coupled up” in the real world once the show has wrapped.

The star, who appeared on the third series of the show, explained that islanders may feel like they wont “do well” outside of the villa if they split.

“People worry they won’t do as well on their own,” she told The Mail Online.

“It’s also a really overwhelming time so it can be good to have someone by your side.”

“They think we will make more money this way and it’s a good look.”

“But being together can also feel like a comfort blanket. It’s definitely a daunting time.”

She claimed that islanders feel “a lot of pressure” to stay in a couple once the show ends.

Montana split from her island companion Alex Beattie five days after she left the show.