Love Island sneak peek: Callum and Shaughna at risk of turning their heads as the lads head to Casa Amor

6 new boys and 6 new girls have landed in Capetown

Love Island sneak peek: Callum and Shaughna at risk of turning their...

On tonight’s Love Island the boys are given a mission pack up and leave the Main Villa without the girls knowing.

As they head off to Casa Amor Finn, Luke T and Nas decide to leave gifts behind for the girls they are coupled up with.

But, stuck for an idea, Callum leaves without doing the same thing for Shaughna.

When the girls realise what’s happened, Shaughna confesses: “Every single bed had stuff on it apart from mine. I go for the idiots all the time. I just feel like it’s happening again. It’s just annoying.”

Meanwhile, the boys are getting to know their way around the stunning new Casa Amor Villa.

Luke M – whose recent romance with Jess has ended reveals that he cannot wait to get “stuck in”.

“I’m buzzing. I’m speechless. I’m on top of the world. I just can’t wait to get stuck in,” he said.

And thinking of the girls they’ve left behind Mike adds: “The girls are going to be tense… This villa is designed to test.”

Not letting the boys have all of the fun, host Laura Whitmore arrives at the Main Villa to surprise the girls.

Gathering them at the fire pit she says: “So girls, as you can tell, the boys aren’t here. They’ve gone, as you may have guessed, to Casa Amor. They will be getting to know six new girls.”

Asking the girls how they feel Shaughna admits she’s nervous.

Laura adds: “You didn’t think I’d leave you on your own here, did you? Couldn’t do that. There are six new hot single boys ready to meet you all.”

Arriving at Main Villa, the new boys – Josh, Alexi, Biggs, George, Jordan and Ched – soon start mingling with the girls.

In the Beach Hut Rebecca says: “I’ve gone from having zero men to having the choice out of six men. I’m buzzing!”

Jess, who is unsure of her position with Mike, adds: “This is an exciting time. So many new faces, different personalities. I’m excited to see what they’ve got to say, who you bounce off.”

As Callum gets to know Molly, Finn confesses: “I thought he’d be blinkers on” with Mike adding: “He has shocked me.”

As Molly chats to Callum alone that evening they discuss everything from their dogs, to which sweets Callum can fit in his dimples.

And when talk turns to the sleeping situation that night, is Callum about to invite a new bombshell into his bed?

Meanwhile, in the Main Villa on the daybed, Josh wants to know where Shaughna’s head is at.

He tells her: “I’m going to lay my cards on the table here, but I think you’re super gorgeous. Your personality is awesome. I think you’re great. I feel like you and me would get along. If you’re pretty safe with Callum, I can’t rock that. But I feel like I can give you a bit more than Callum can give.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One