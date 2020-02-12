Love Island: Siannise is ‘wary’ of Luke T after he revealed she was ‘naked’ in the Hideaway

"Whether I got naked or not that’s mine and his business and he should respect me"

Love Island: Siannise is ‘wary’ of Luke T after he revealed she...

On tonight’s explosive episode of Love Island, secrets were exposed in the news splash challenge.

Shaughna and newcomer Jamie were tasked with reading out headlines from various publications that have been written about the islander’s behaviour, with couples having to guess which islanders the headlines are about.

In a sneak peek at tomorrow night’s episode, Siannise admits she is “wary” of Luke T after it was revealed that he divulged details of about their night of passion in the Hideaway last week.

While in the hideaway Siannise gave Luke a sultry lap dance while wearing a lace set of lingerie.

He told the boys afterwards: “She took off all her gear, it was under the covers but still.”

During the News Splash challenge, Shaughna read out a headline that read: “Love Island fans predict heartbreak for Siannise after BLANK tells the boys that she got BLANK in the Hideaway.”

The blanks when filled revealed that a headline on Capital FM said that Luke T told the male contestants that Siannise got “naked.”

Immediately angry, Siannise retorted: “Whether I got naked or not that’s mine and his business and he should respect me more than to go around bragging about it.”

In a sneak peek from tomorrow night’s episode, Siannise tells the girls that she is not “wary” of Luke T.

“Comments like that, especially something so personal, makes me wary of him now.”