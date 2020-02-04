Love Island: Shaughna’s heartbreaking post for World Cancer Day

Love Island favourite Shaughna Phillips lost her father to the illness

Today is World Cancer Day, and celebs have been taking to social media to pay homage to friends and family members that they have lost to the illness.

Love Island favourite Shaughna Phillips is no different.

Despite being in the villa still, her social media managers uploaded a heartbreaking tribute to her late father in her absence.

Shaughna’s social media feeds are scattered with tributes to her father Eddie, who lost his battle with cancer in December of 2016.

Taking to Instagram, her social media managers shared a sweet childhood snapshot of the star with her Dad, followed by a photo from her graduation.

The third photo in the set showcased a quote tattoo of Shuaghna’s which is complete with her father’s signature.

“On #WorldCancerDay we dedicate Shaughna’s post to her dad Eddie, who passed away three years ago to Cancer,” the caption reads.

“He loves you to the moon and back a million times over baby girl.”

Shaughna is currently pining for Callum in the villa – while he cracks on with model Molly in Casa Amor.