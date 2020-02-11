Love Island: Shaughna set for disappointment as bombshell Jamie fancies other islanders

Love Island is set for another shake up, as bombshell boy Jamie Clayton is set to enter the villa. The current contestants were left in shock last night after two couples – Nas and Eva and Rebecca and Jordan – were sent home. Jamie is set to take Shaughna on a date on tonight’s extended episode – however, Shaughna isn’t the only islander he has his eye on. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC (@jamieclayton9) on Nov 16, 2019 at 11:24am PST Jamie revealed in his entrance interview that he also fancies Demi, who has recently been cracking on with Luke M.

“I fancy Demi and Shaughna. Demi talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her,” he said. “Shaughna, she’s a good-looking girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.” Check out what else he said:

What makes you the perfect Love Islander? I’m funny, I’m outgoing, confident and I’m what the villa needs! Describe yourself in three words. Confident, loyal and charming. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC (@jamieclayton9) on Jul 28, 2019 at 5:01am PDT How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1-10 and what would you say is your best feature? I’d give myself an 8. My best feature and what I get complimented on the most is my smile. What is your worst habit? I’m a clean freak so I’ll always be tidying up the villa! Sometimes that can irritate people. Describe your ideal woman. Attraction gets me interested and then it’s the personality that keeps me interested. I tend to go for chatty girls, I need someone who can hold a conversation and have a laugh and someone who I can trust. I want a loyal girl.

Who is your celebrity crush? I really fancy Margot Robbie. What song sums up your love life? ‘Dry Your Eyes Mate’ by The Streets. My two previous relationships broke up when I was head over heels for them so there were tears, let’s put it that way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC (@jamieclayton9) on Dec 21, 2018 at 4:05am PST How do you tend to meet dates? 9 times out of 10 I get dates from Instagram. But more recently it’s been a more natural thing, I’ve met people in person which I prefer. What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience? I’m quite successful at getting first dates but I’m quite poor at maintaining them. There’s never been someone where there’s been a mutual second date.