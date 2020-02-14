Love Island: Shaughna Phillips becomes the latest Islander to be dumped from the villa

We're sad to see her go!

Love Island: Shaughna Phillips becomes the latest Islander to be dumped from...

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Luke M was given a tough ultimatum.

While Demi had recently admitted to having feelings for him, so did Shaughna.

It was boys choice during the re-coupling meaning one girl would be dumped from the island.

New boy Jamie was first to pick and he chose to couple up with Natalia.

Natalia entered the villa when she returned from Casa Amor with Luke M, but soon realised she didn’t have feelings for him.

Next up was Callum, who decided to remain coupled up with Molly.

Mike chose Priscilla, Finn chose Paige, and Ched stuck with Jess.

When it came to Luke’s decision, he ultimately chose to re-couple with Demi, meaning Shaughna was sent packing.

Before she left the villa, Shaughna had a heart to heart with Paige about their friendship.

The pair cried as Shaughna agreed that even if she didn’t find love on the show, she found a friend for life.

The 25-year-old wasn’t leaving without giving one final dig to Callum, either.

As he helped her pack she asked him “Where would I be without you?” before joking “probably still f*cking here.”

Love Island returns Sunday night at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.