Love Island: Shaughna and Molly forced to have awkward chat after dramatic recoupling

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips and Molly Smith will be forced to have an awkward one-on-one chat during tonight’s episode.
Shaughna was left devastated last night when Callum Jones brutally dumped her for Molly – who he grew close to in Casa Amor.
The show ended on a cliffhanger, but in a preview for Friday night’s episode, Shaughna can be seen in tears as she’s comforted by Paige.
In the teaser, Shaughna also receives a text inviting her and Molly to go for a chat to talk about the situation.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.