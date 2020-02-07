Love Island: Shaughna and Molly forced to have awkward chat after dramatic recoupling

The drama will unfold during tonight's episode

Love Island: Shaughna and Molly forced to have awkward chat after dramatic...

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips and Molly Smith will be forced to have an awkward one-on-one chat during tonight’s episode.

Shaughna was left devastated last night when Callum Jones brutally dumped her for Molly – who he grew close to in Casa Amor.

The show ended on a cliffhanger, but in a preview for Friday night’s episode, Shaughna can be seen in tears as she’s comforted by Paige.

In the teaser, Shaughna also receives a text inviting her and Molly to go for a chat to talk about the situation.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.