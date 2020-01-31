“What’s it like to be in love...?”

Love Island: Shaughna and Callum take their relationship to the next level

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Shaughna and Callum tease the idea of defining their relationship.

Having been together in the villa for three weeks now, the coupled up love birds are open to discussing how “exclusive” their relationship is.

Shaughna and Callum chat to their fellow Islanders about the status of their relationship.

Shaughna reveals that she is ready to be Callum’s girlfriend, as Sophie teases Shaughna saying: “What’s it like to be in love…?”

Sophie then asks: “Do you see yourself being Callum’s girlfriend?”

Shaughna replies: “Yeah, I suppose.. obviously I came in here to find someone. But I didn’t think I would. I’m not looking for anyone else.”

Over at the bar, Nas and Luke T are asking Callum his thoughts.

Luke T asks: “Are you exclusive?”

Callum replies: “Yeah, deffo.”

Seeking advice on the stages of a relationships, Callum asks: “Do you have to ask that question, or does it just happen?”

The boys laugh: “You have to say…”

Tune in to Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm to find out if they make their relationship official.