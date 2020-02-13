Love Island receives 377 ofcom complaints following News Splash Challenge

Paige and Finley got in an argument after the game

Love Island has received 377 Ofcom complaints following last night’s News Splash challenge.

The ITV show played host to a game which saw Islanders confronted with real tabloid headlines with a few words blanked out.

It was then down to the Islanders to fill in the blanks.

The game caused chaos in the villa with Shaughna and Mike once again coming to blows, as well as Siannise and Paige being left heartbroken by news about their men Luke T and Finley.

Fans quickly accused the show of intentionally baiting the Islanders, and stirring drama between Islanders with “fake news” that simply wasn’t true.

One headline read: “Casa Amor causes Callum, Finn and Nas’ heads to turn,” causing a rift between Finn and Paige.

Finn slept outside of the villa during the twist, refusing to share a bed with any of the new girls.

Upon his return, Paige was also single, and the pair soon made things official when Finn asked her to be his boyfriend.

“I feel like I’ve come back here with my head held high knowing I’ve respected you and I’ve gone about things in a way that I’m proud of,” Finn told her.

“My head wasn’t turned. All I care about is how you feel and how I feel.”

Paige replies: “I’ve told you how I feel… The headline, in black and white… what do you want me to take from that?”

Finn responds: “I understand why you feel like that, but all Casa Amor did is make me realise how much I was into you.”

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to defend Finn.

“Casa amor caused Finn’s head to turn” Finns head the whole time: These producers are toxic#loveisland pic.twitter.com/b2zONfixDq — maya kirk (@mayakirk14) February 12, 2020

When the hell did Finn’s head turn. These producers are scum. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wilsSm3YlX — Devon May Vowles (@devonvowlesx) February 12, 2020

The producers are actually so bad mind for this challenge. Finn has done nothing wrong. #LoveIsland — 𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐀 (@eatwitharli) February 12, 2020

Love Island returns tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.