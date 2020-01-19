Love Island: Mike Boateng’s family DENY claims that Mike is under police investigation

"We are proud of Mike and we stand by him"

Love Islander Mike Boateng’s family have taken to his Instagram page to release a statement, denying that he is currently under investigation by the Metropolitan police.

The family has slammed claims made by a source in a report by The Sun, which alleged that Mike is part of an “ongoing” inquiry.

“Mike says he left the police to take part in Love Island. But it was more likely the real reason was he was facing improper conduct charges,” the source claimed.

It was then reported by The Mirror that Mike was allegedly being investigated by the Greater Manchester Police’s professional standards department.

However, in a social media statement, his family have said that the claims are “false.”

“As a family, we are proud of Mike and we stand by him. The stories which shall be released in the press against him are completely false,” reads the caption of the lengthy statement.

“It’s a shame this has become such a familiar routine with the British press, and how eager they are to see Black men fail.”

“Mike no longer works for Greater Manchester Police as he resigned after filming introductory videos in preparation for Love Island,” the statement reads.

‘Mike showed nothing but dedication to GMP. He joined believing the force represented honesty and integrity.”

“Mike has not once spoken out against the police and always tried to portray the force in a positive light. “

“His hope was that in him joining the force, people from BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) backgrounds would in turn join, ensuring diverse representation within the organisation.”

Representatives for Mike and Love Island have been contacted for comment.