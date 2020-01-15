Love Island: Jess and Eve’s dad defends twins against trolls

Love Island stars Jess and Eve have been causing controversy in the villa, after they chose to couple up with two of the male contestants, Mike and Callum – leaving Shaunagh and Leanne vulnerable to being voted off the show.

The twins were a shock late entry to the villa, and insisted that they would never fight over a guy on the show.

However, on episode two of the series, the duo appeared to row over who could couple up with scaffolder Callum.

I have seen them have a bigger disagreement over a T shirt — Brian Gale (@BrianJRGale) January 13, 2020

Fans of the show took to social media to point out their dispute – including reality star Jake Quickenden.

He wrote: “The twins: ‘we never argue over a man’. The twins 10mins in: ‘you’re doing my f**king head in I like that one’ #loveisland”.

The twins father Brian Gale was quick to defend them in Jake’s Twitter thread.

He told Jake: “I have seen them have a bigger disagreement over a t-shirt.”

Their dad also defended their choice to dye their naturally auburn hair blonde, after new pictures of the twins from their school days circulated online.

“They went blonde in year 11 over 4 years ago. I love the red hair but to me the are great as blondes,” he wrote.

“I loved their red hair as well but girls change between the ages of 15 and 20.”