Love Island: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about ALL the Casa Amor arrivals

None of these newcomers are afraid to step on a few toes...

Love Island: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about ALL the Casa...

Love Island has finally announced that 12 new islanders will be entering the show via the Casa Amor challenge.

Six new girls and six new boys are being introduced to tempt the current villa residents out of their current couplings.

Here is everything we know about the newcomers:

Jade Affleck

Jade is a 25-year-old sales professional from Yarm.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m fun, feisty and ready to meet someone perfect to take home to my mum and dad. My family’s seal of approval is very important to me.

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?

I have my eye on Luke M, Finley and Callum.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Arrogance really. I hate someone who is too sure of themselves and who you can’t have a laugh with.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

Some guys are coupled up but that’s a minor setback for me, I’ll do anything it takes to get my man.

Fun Fact: I’m a bit of a tomboy and I can weld.

Priscilla Anyabu

Priscilla is a 25 year old model and operations manager from Battersea, and was previously crowned Miss Face of Africa.

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?

I really fancy Mike, Nas and Luke M

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

All is fair in love and war. I will do my bit respectfully. As long as no one is anyone’s girlfriend, I feel like they’re up for grabs. We all know what we’ve come to the villa for, I don’t have loyalty to anyone when I first meet them.

What’s your claim to fame?

I did a few pageants. I won Miss Face of Africa, that was nice. I’ve done quite a few music videos in the Afrobeat industry, including for Fuse ODG and Wretch 32.

What is your worst habit?

I would say speaking at the wrong times. It’ll be bedtime and I’ll be wanting to have a conversation. Also, I do too much for people who wouldn’t necessarily do the same back.

Describe your ideal man: I don’t have a type but I like a built physique, muscular, tall, a nice smile and good teeth! And a warming spirit. They have to have good manners too.

Jamie McCann

Jamie is a 24-year-old eyelash technician from North Ayrshire.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m really outgoing and a bit extra. I like to have fun so I’ll be in amongst the action in the Villa. I’m a relationship person, I fall in love hard so if I meet someone in there who I really like I will end up falling in love with them.

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?

I really fancy Wallace and Callum.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Arrogance and someone who loves themselves.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I think you need to be in it for yourself. You need to look out for number one. If you want to find love and a future husband, you have to grab the opportunity.

Fun Fact: I used to be a disco dancer when I was younger, so I’m quite flexible!

Eva Zapico

Eva is a 21-year-old from Bromley who works in recruitment.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

10/10 – how can you expect someone to love you if you don’t love yourself? I’d say my hair is my best feature – it’s long, thick and bright.

Describe your ideal man: I like someone with a rugby physique, tall, funny, confident, a real alpha male. I like the leader of the gang. And I don’t want someone who is sensitive – I’m not sensitive at all.

Which boy(s) in the villa have you got your eye on? Mike and Nas – they have the best personalities.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I don’t owe anyone anything – the game is the game!

Natalia Zappa

Natalia is 20, from Manchester, and works as a club promoter as well as being a student.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m bubbly, a bit weird sometimes and I like to make people laugh.

Describe yourself in 3 words: I can be a bit random… I’m also energetic and adventurous.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

I’m an 8.5. My smile and laugh are my best feature.

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?

I’m definitely open to getting to know all of the boys. I’ve particularly got my eye on Callum and Finn. Also, I fancy Luke M. Maybe that’s my childhood crush on Justin Bieber resurfacing!

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I think all the lads in the villa could get their heads turned, no couple in there seems strong enough not to be broken. I’m just going to go for it!

Molly Smith

Molly is a 25-year-old model from Manchester.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander? I’m really nice and easy to get on with. I’ll get along with everyone. I come across quite sweet and innocent, so I’m really sociable. But I’m not your typical girl next door – I’m not going to stand back and I do usually get what I want.

Describe yourself in 3 words: Friendly, a little bit awkward and confident.

Which boy(s) in the villa have you got your eye on?

Luke M, I like how he dresses, I like how he styles his hair, he seems really into his fashion. He seems confident as well which I really like.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

All the way. I’m the type of person who likes relationships and likes to be with someone. If I like someone I will go for it. It’s early days, his head could still be easily turned.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

A strong 7… I don’t think anyone’s a 10 out of 10. I do like my nose, it’s like a cute button nose

Biggs Chris

Biggs is a 27-year-old car mechanic from Glasgow.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a goofy, funny guy. I’m all about being funny and bringing a funny vibe. A sexy, funny vibe of course…

Describe your ideal girl: You have to be funny and happy. I’m happy 24/7 so I need someone like that, too.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl? I don’t like jealousy. A little bit is obviously fine, but not obsessed. And I don’t like moody girls.

Which girl(s) in the villa have you got your eye on?

Sophie, Rebecca and Jess – I think I could bring her personality out more.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I’m not worried about stepping on toes – I’ve got big feet.

George Day

George is a 23-year-old real estate agent from Southampton.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

With me it’s all about the face and looks, I’m definitely going to go into Love Island and turn heads. I’m pristine, my hair, beard, tan, teeth and my style is spicy. I’ve got confidence too. I know there’ll be competition but I back myself.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

I don’t like to play games, that’s a turn off for me. I just lose interest.

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

My head and my eyes are wandering a bit but I do fancy Paige, Siannise and Jess and I want to find out more about Demi.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

In life you need to work hard so if you want results you need to put the graft in. I’m just going to follow my heart, I’m keen to get to know everyone and if it’s meant to be it’ll be.

Alexi Eraclides

Alexi is a 23 year old Essex native who works as a Butler in the Buff.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a confident, outgoing guy. I’m single and looking to find someone plus I’m positive and chatty.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

I’m an 8.5 – 9 out of 10 and my best feature is my curly hair or my pecs!

How do you tend to meet dates? I meet girls through my job as a Butler in the Buff. Then I do meet girls who slide into my DMs. Plus I meet girls on a night out.

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

Since the beginning of the series, I’ve fancied Shaughna. I also fancy Demi, she is definitely a bit of me. Plus I’ve met Jess on a night out before, we exchanged Instagrams then we sent a few messages but nothing came of it. It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again…

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I’m ruthless! I’m not worried about loyalty, I don’t mind stepping on anyone’s toes. If I want something I’m going to go for it, especially if there’s a girl I’ve got my eyes on.

Josh Kempton

Josh is a model, aged 21, from Surrey.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m the perfect balance of fun and serious. I’m obviously going in for one thing – to find someone – but I want to have a laugh at the same time.

Describe yourself in 3 words: Kind, caring and cheeky.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

You’ve got to back yourself – 10. I get a lot of compliments for my blue eyes.

Which girl(s) in the villa have you got your eye on?

In no particular order – Rebecca, Sophie and Jess. Rebecca is mysterious, Sophie’s smile and laugh is contagious and Jess’s personality is so kindhearted.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I’m going to go in there, assess and see what heads I can turn.

Ched Uzor

Ched is a 23 year old scaffolder from Suffolk.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a cheeky and chilled guy. I’ve got a lot to offer to the Islanders. I’m going to go in there and tell everyone how it is. I’m a lot of fun as well!

Describe yourself in 3 words: Kind, fun and outgoing. How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature? I’ll say I’m an 8 out 10. My arms are my best feature, I get complimented on them a lot.

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

I’d like to go on a date with Rebecca. I also fancy Sophie and I also want to go on a date with Siannise. I’m intrigued…

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I don’t feel like anyone is in a solid couple in there. The most solid couple in the villa is probably Shaughna and Callum and I still wonder if Callum might stray… You have to get what you want at the end of the day and make yourself happy. If you find someone you like, you’ve got to chase it. It’s not Friend Island, if I fancy someone and she likes me and not you it’s not my fault!

Jordan Waobikeze

Jordan is a 23 year old administrator from London.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

I’m a solid 7.5 out of 10 whenever you see me but if I’ve got a fresh haircut and a tan, I’m an 8. My goatee beard is my best feature, I’m proud of this little beard.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

Dishonesty.

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

I’m attracted to all of the girls because they are all good looking. I’m looking forward to meeting them and seeing who I get on with.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I’ve come here for myself, it’s unfortunate that I may have to step on people’s toes but I have to look out for me and me alone.

Fun Fact: I like to knit and I’m pretty good at it.