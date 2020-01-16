Home TV Love Island fans are seriously rooting for Nas following ‘mistreatment’ by Jess...

Love Island fans are seriously rooting for Nas following ‘mistreatment’ by Jess and Siannise

The 23-year-old builder hasn't had it easy in the villa so far

Clodagh Meaney
Love Island fans are really rooting for Nas Majeed after last night’s show saw him being “mistreated” by both Jess Gale and Siannise Fudge.

The 23-year-old builder from London coupled up with Siannise on day one and she has since told him that she doesn’t feel a spark between them.

Last night the pair took to the day beds for a chat when Nas mistakenly pronounced her name wrong.

Siannise then blasted him for the mistake leading to backlash from fans on Twitter.

 

Later in the programme, Jess Gale pulled Nas for a chat.

Fans were outraged with Jess as it appeared she asked Nas to couple up with her as a way to keep herself on the Island, telling him she’d like to couple up as friends.

With two boys entering the villa tonight, one girl is vulnerable and will potentially be dumped from the Island later this week.

Mike told Jess he wanted to get to know Leanne | ITV

Jess coupled up Mike when she entered the villa as a bombshell and stole him from Leanne.

Mike then decided to continue getting to know Leanne and after informing Jess of his decision.

This conversation sparked Jess’s scramble to save herself from elimination.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to show their support for Nas after he was “mugged” off by the two women, declaring that he deserves better.

