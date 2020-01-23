Love Island fans are NOT happy with Paige after she picks a fight with Finn

The 23-year-old was upset after he failed to sit beside her at the firepit

Love Island fans are NOT happy with Paige after she picks a...

On tonight’s Love Island, two new boys entered the villa.

The lads, known as Luke T and Luke M took Jess and Siannise on dates after the public voted on who they should take out of the villa.

Moments later, Paige Turley picked a fight with her beau Finley Tapp and fans are not happy with her.

Paige criticised Finn for not sitting beside her at the firepit after the new Islanders entered the villa.

She recounted to him the times that he sat beside her on the bean bags or the day beds.

The 23-year-old Scot added insult to injury when she took a swipe at Finley’s age.

She told the 20-year-old that his behaviour was a reflection on his young age.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their annoyance at her for bickering with him.

Some have speculated she picked the fight with him on purpose so that she could crack on with getting to know the newcomers.

Paige has falsified drama because she likes the Justin Bieber look alike #loveisland

Paige is being way over sensitive for nothing, seems like shes using reverse psychology on Fin cause she fancies one of the new guys & starting an argument is one way of getting to know him. She should have been straight up instead of choosing the cowards way out #LoveIsland — BennyBear86 (@BennyBear86) January 23, 2020

Paige that argument was so fake. The only reason she started this argument is so that she can Break up with her man then with the Justin Bieber lookalike…. your not fooling me hun #loveisland — smile (@IKNOWABOUTEVERY) January 23, 2020

Paige just say you like Justin Bieber jor #loveisland — Olamide✨ (@Lisaaa__xx) January 23, 2020

Paige is moving mad hoping that Finley will “break up” with her, so she can move to one of the new guys. I know this move when I see it. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qn9GkkXQJO — Rebekah Mikaelson (@frombretoyou) January 23, 2020

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tomorrow night at 9 pm.