Love Island fans are fuming with Jess and Eve for their constant hair twirling

The twins can't keep their hands off their tresses

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
ITV

Love Island fans are really annoyed with twins Jess and Eve for constantly twirling their hair.

The 20-year-old twins sport matching long blonde tresses, they simply can’t stop playing with it, and it did not go unnoticed.

Taking their new men out on dates for the first time, Jess and Eve sat opposite Mike and Callum.

©ITV

As the date went on, there was barely a scene from the date where the two didn’t have their fingers in their locks.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dislike of their habit, and mocked it hilariously.

“Have these twins got nits?” asked one tweeter, while another suggested making their habit into drinking game.

