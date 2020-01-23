Love Island contestants struck down with stomach virus in Capetown villa

The virus swept through the crew before the contestants became ill

Love Island stars were reportedly struck down with stomach virus during their first week in the villa.

According to Ollie Williams who left the show on day three, some of the shows contestants became unwell after the villa was put on lockdown following an outbreak of the bug.

“We all got norovirus, I definitely had a bad tummy, all the boys got it too,” he revealed to The Sun.

The illness swept through the crew resulting in the villa being put into quarantine.

“I had to a mad dash to the toilets one night. I don’t know if it was the food, you obviously drink loads of water in there so it could have been that.”

“It was over pretty quickly, but it was pretty ropey for a while.”

“I think some of the girls may have got it too as I saw them running to the loos, but they weren’t as obvious as the lads.”

Ollie exited the villa on day three after confessing he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer.

He revealed that since his romantic exit from the villa, that he has gotten back with his ex.

Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.