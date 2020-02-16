The decision was made out of respect for Caroline's family

Love Island cancelled for second night following the death of Caroline Flack

Love Island has been cancelled for a second night following the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The show is set to return on Monday night, and will include a tribute to the late star.

It has been reported that Caroline died on February 15th in her London apartment.

Her family have confirmed the death in a statement, and have asked for privacy at this time.

An ITV spokesman said in a statement: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection.”

“All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.”

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.”

“Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”