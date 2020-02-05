Love Island: Callum and Mike’s heads are officially turned tonight

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the lad’s heads are officially being turned in Casa Amor.

Callum and Molly kick off the drama by having a discussion about getting to know one another – and share a kiss.

Callum reveals that he “didn’t expect” to have his head turned in Casa Amor – but Molly has caught his eye despite being coupled up with Shaughna.

Callum says: “I feel like when I came in here I didn’t think my head would turn.”

“I did say it would take someone special for me to turn. And I do think that could potentially be you.”

Molly asks: “Am I making you nervous?”

Callum replies: “A little bit, it’s just you,” before the duo share a kiss.

Meanwhile, Mike admits that he is “blown away” by model Priscilla.

“Priscilla’s completely blown me away, 100 million per cent, she’s intrigued me, caught me off guard and I love it,” he reveals.

Speaking alone at the fire pit, she tells the police man: “You make me nervous.”

Mike asks: “Isn’t that a good thing?”

Priscilla replies: “It is good nerves…”

Mike then admits to Priscilla that he “likes her” – signalling that he may choose to couple up with the model instead of returning to the villa to continue his courtship with Jess Gale.

Catch all the drama tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.