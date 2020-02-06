Love Island’s Anna Vakili reveals she didn’t like THIS Islander to begin with

Love Island’s Anna Vakili reveals she didn’t like THIS Islander to begin...

Love Island star Anna Vakili has revealed which Love island Star she didn’t like during her time on the show.

The 23-year-old starred on the ITV show in 2019 and became close friends with Irish gal Yewande Biala and winner Amber Gill.

In a joint interview with Amber for Closer magazine Anna revealed she did not like the Newcastle beauty to begin with.

“I didn’t think I was gonna like Amber [when I first met her],” she said.

“I tell her this all the time.”

Explaining how she changed her mind Anna said she realised Amber was her “kind of girl”.

“I kinda like the fact that she’s not really like ‘hi’ and really like fake.”

“She was more like straight faced, real,” she added.

“Sometimes that can be mistaken for she’s up to something.”

“So yeah I didn’t think I was going to like her and then within a day I was like ‘nah, she’s my kind of girl,” she revealed.