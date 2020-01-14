Love Island Aftersun viewers more than DOUBLE as Laura Whitmore presents show for first time

The Irish gal is killing it in her new job!

Love Island Aftersun viewers more than DOUBLE as Laura Whitmore presents show...

Last night Love Island spin-off show Aftersun returned to our screens to digest the goings-on in the first two days of the villa.

The show, which airs once weekly features a panel of three guests, behind the scenes footage and a call from one of the Islanders live from the beach hut.

As Laura Whitmore presented the show from London for the first time, the Bray host attracted an extra 1.4 million viewers for programme.

Last night, Laura was joined by fan favourite, and fellow Irish girl Maura Higgins to discuss the explosive re-coupling which saw bombshell twins Eve and Jess Gale steal two men for themselves.

They were also joined on the sofa by comedian Joel Dommett and BBC Radio One presenter Clara Amfo.

Sharing a post to her Instagram story, Laura revealed that the show which usually has only 600,000 viewers grew by 1.4 million to a staggering 2 million viewers.

“Nearly 2m for Aftersun – grew from 600K. Mad numbers,” read a screenshot of a text to Laura, presumably from one of the producers.

“Thanks for tuning in. Gobsmacked,” she wrote over the photo thanking fans for staying tuned to the show which airs straight after the main show.

The main show reportedly took a hit of 800,000 viewers, down from 3.2 million to 2.51 million compared to the summer series in 2019.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.