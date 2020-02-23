Love Island: A new couple says ‘I love you’ on tonight’s final episode

The couple have been tasked with writing declarations of love to one another

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the stakes are high as the remaining couples must reveal what they like about each other in a declaration of love.

It’s the Love Island final, and tonight Laura Whitmore will crown one couple the winners of the first Winter edition of the series.

Demi and Luke M, Jess and Ched, Paige and Finn and Siânnise and Luke T are all in the running to win series six.

In the live final, fans will be able to watch back highlights of each of the four finalists’ journeys.

Fans will see their best bits of the series and witness the final prom night which will see the islanders dressed in their formalwear finest.

Then, heartfelt declarations of love will also be shared with one other and the nation.

Ahead of the prom the couples are tasked with learning the Tango, and after some pampering, it’s time for both the boys and girls to don their finest evening wear.

As each couple reads out their declarations to each other, it seems that one couple might be ready to say “I love you.”

A live audience will witness the show’s final episode, and Laura Whitmore will reveal who has won the Winter series, and the £50,000 cash prize.