The finale episode of the hit series recently aired on Netflix

Love Is Blind creator hints at future seasons of the show

Following the final episode of Love Is Blind landing on Netflix last week, more reality TV fans are tuning in to the show than ever before.

The show’s creator and executive producer Chris Coelen revealed the future of the show, sharing that he can see it expanding to other countries and reaching its’ “20th series.”

Touching on how the series could expand now that the first season has come to an end, he revealed that there are plans to make more seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix) on Mar 1, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

“You have to make another one,” Variety magazine posed to the producer.

“I think so. I think we’ll be doing season 20,” he replied.

“Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries — it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix) on Feb 27, 2020 at 1:56pm PST

He revealed that imminently, the show has plans to expand to other cities in the USA.

“Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well.”

“I mean that’ll be a conversation that we have with Netflix, but I think there’s lots of great cities that we could go to.”