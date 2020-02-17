Line of Duty writer reveals behind the scenes snaps from first day of season six filming

We cannot wait for the new season!

Line of Duty writer reveals behind the scenes snaps from first day...

Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio has revealed behind the scenes snaps from the shows first day of filming season six.

Last week, the BBC revealed that the cast were back to work for their very first read through of the scripts.

From the set today, Jed shared a photograph of AC-12 back to work to nick yet another bent copper in season six.

First day of filming #LineofDuty6 @BBCOne @worldprods. It’s great to be back on the hunt for bent coppers. Rest assured our camera crew will do better than my amateur snaps. pic.twitter.com/R2564QTzGC — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) February 17, 2020

“First day of filming #LineofDuty6,” he wrote.

“It’s great to be back on the hunt for bent coppers.”

“Rest assured our camera crew will do better than my amateur snaps,” he joked.

Actress Kelly Macdonald has joined the cast and will play the role of Detective Chief Inspector, Joanne Davidson.

Joanne will be the subject of season 6’s AC-12 investigation, as her unconventional conduct starts to raise suspicions.

The actress will star as a guest lead alongside season regulars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.