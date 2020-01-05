“Thanks to Lewis’s music, her relationship past has won her an awful lot of attention."

Lewis Capaldi’s EX signs up for new Love Island series

Singer Paige Turley has reportedly signed up to star on the upcoming series of Love Island.

The blonde was previously in a relationship with Lewis Capaldi.

Sources claim that his hit song Someone You Loved was penned about their break up.

“Paige is looking for love, and so when the team from Love Island approached her, she decided to take up the opportunity,” a source told The Sun.

“Thanks to Lewis’s music, her relationship past has won her an awful lot of attention.”

“So now she wants her relationship present to be in the spotlight.”

“She is very excited about Love Island and is hoping she’ll find her perfect man.”

Paige also featured on Britain’s Got Talent when she was just 14 years old.

She dated Lewis for two years while they were in college in Motherwell, Scotland.