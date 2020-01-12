Laura Whitmore reveals she feels ‘bikini body’ pressure from Love Island

The star opened up about body image

Laura Whitmore has revealed that she feels pressure to prescribe to a particular physique after looking at images of Love Island contestants.

The Love Island and Aftersun presenter explained that she thinks there is a “responsibility” to share real, unfiltered and sometimes unflattering pictures as a reminder to audiences that the concept of a bikini body isn’t real.

“You go, ‘Oh my God, look at them in their bikini bodies and they’re on holiday. And why am I not doing that job?'” she told People.

“You are constantly doing that and then you realise half of that stuff isn’t real anyway.”

“We’ve got a whole other load of pressures.”

Touching on her own social media usage, she said: “I put awards pictures up and then think that’s not real.”

“I’ve got this internal thing going in my head asking myself, ‘Am I being responsible just putting up the nice pictures? Shall I put up more bad pictures?’”

“But I don’t want to put bad ones up there! We do have that responsibility ourselves.”

The Winter edition of Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media.