Jesy Nelson breaks down as she accepts a National Television Award for documentary Odd One Out

Jesy Nelson tearfully thanked her mum, her fans and her boyfriend Chris Hughes during her acceptance speech at the National Television Awards last night.

The Little Mix star scooped the award for best factual programme at the ceremony for her documentary film Odd One Out, which detailed her suicide attempt after being bullied online.

“This is so overwhelming. I’m such a baby,” she said, crying as she accepted her award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson on Jan 29, 2020 at 2:37am PST

“Thank you so much. I want to start by thanking the BBC for being the most incredible team to work with.”

“I want to thank every single person who was in the documentary for being so brave and courageous and for telling their story to the world. I want to thank my mum for being the most inspirational person in my life.”

“I want to thank Chris, my boyfriend, for bringing me up every day and making me feel confident,” she said, giving a shout out to her other half.

“And last but not least I want to thank every person who voted. We never expected this to have the success it did.”

Taking to Instagram this morning, Jesy shared a series of snaps with her award, writing: “Guys I honestly do not even know where to begin with this post!”

“I woke up this morning and my heart is bursting with happiness! I cannot thank you all enough for making this moment happen, there are no words to describe how this moment felt and because of you guys you made this one of the most magical nights of my life! I love you all so much thank you…”